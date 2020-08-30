Rep. Brian Higgins renews calls to tear down Skyway for boulevard project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Congressman Brian Higgins is renewing his calls to tear down the Skyway and reinvent the waterfront.

Rep. Higgins announced his support for the “Boulevard Plan” on Saturday.

The concept would remove the Skyway between Church and Tifft Streets and create a new boulevard connecting Route 5 to I-90.

Rep. Higgins compared the project to the Scajaquada , which is controversially slated to be converted into a parkway.

He expects both projects to start within the next two years.

Higgins also says the boulevard will help increase access to the waterfront for cyclists and pedestrians.