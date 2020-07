(WIVB) – Congressman Brian Higgins says the federal government is sending testing supplies intended for Western New York to places where cases of COVID-19 are rising.

Higgins says his office learned about this after testing sites in Niagara Falls were shut down because their supplies were sent elsewhere.

He said he’s spoken to the mayor of Niagara Falls about this problem, and is writing a letter to the national testing czar demanding answers.