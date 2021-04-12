Rep. Chris Jacobs says communities on U.S.-Mexico border need more federal help

(WIVB) – Western New York Congressman Chris Jacobs says communities along the U.S. border with Mexico need more help from Washington- but they’re receiving less of it.

The Orchard Park Republican toured two communities in Texas last week, along with several other members of the House of Representatives.

Jacobs says lax security is allowing more drug smuggling, child trafficking, and criminals to enter the U.S. at the Mexican border. He wants Washington to back up local police instead of leaving them on their own.

“We also need to provide more resources to local law enforcement sheriffs and others who are down there, who are also participating in this effort,” Jacobs said. “These are small towns that don’t have a lot of resources who are trying to do this with no additional help from the federal government.”

Congressman Jacobs also said, about 172,000 migrants were apprehended at the U.S. southern border- and that’s the highest number in 15 years.