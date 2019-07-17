Rep. Collins says Democrats are creating “diversion” after Trump tells Congress members to “go back”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Congressman Chris Collins has released a statement following President Donald Trump’s comments about four members of Congress.

Trump tweeted, saying four women currently serving in Congress should “go back” to their home countries, despite all of them being Americans.

Here is Collins’ statement on the matter:

“While Democrats initiate one diversion after another, President Trump is creating jobs, eliminating wasteful regulations and growing our nation’s economy. This latest deflection is nothing more than an attempt to hide their dismal record in which they have failed to pass one meaningful piece of legislation save for reopening the government last winter and a disaster relief bill that half of them voted against. Instead of citing excuses, House Democrats should get to work and join the President in negotiating a budget for next year, raising the nation’s debt ceiling and finding a way to solve the crisis on our Southern border.” Rep. Chris Collins

Rep. Al Green, of Texas, has introduced articles of impeachment against Trump.

