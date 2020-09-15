Rep. Higgins hopes U.S.-Canada border closure won’t be renewed

(WIVB) – The latest border closure between the U.S. and Canada is set to run out one week from Monday.

Congressman Brian Higgins said he hopes it doesn’t get renewed yet again.

Higgins has repeatedly called for the U.S. and Canada to agree to partially or fully reopen the border.

He blames the federal government’s handling of the pandemic for the border shutdown that’s now been in place for six months.

“On any given day, in the U.S. we have seven to 10 times more COVID-19 cases than Canada does,” Higgins said.

Higgins said the same numbers have led to 27 European nationals also banning travelers from the U.S.