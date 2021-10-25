Rep. Jacobs calls on FTC to approve Tops Markets/Price Chopper merger before financing expires

(WIVB) – Congressman Chris Jacobs is calling on the Federal Trade Commission to stop holding up a merger between Tops Market and Price Chopper.

The two grocery chains announced they would be merging almost a year ago – but Jacobs says since then, it’s been radio silence from the FTC board.

The congressman now says if the commission doesn’t act before Nov. 8, the financing for the project will expire and the deal could be dead.

((this could really jepordize the existence of tops.))

(sot)

((tops is one of the most signficant employers in this area. It has in about western new york, 5000 employees. Its about the 5th largest privately owned business in the area))



The merger between the two supermarkets was announced back in early February.

Price Chopper is headquartered in the Albany area.