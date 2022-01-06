Rep. Tom Reed reflects on January 6 Insurrection and Trump’s future in politics

NEW YORK (WETM/WROC) — On the one-year anniversary of the January 6 Insurrection, Rep. Tom Reed (NY-R) told 18 News he remembers being emotional in his office watching the events unfold from outside of his window.

“I scrambled to get into my office. There, I could see the Capitol grounds through my window and I watched it on television, and I had tears in my eyes,” Rep. Reed remarked. “It was just a sad day to see that type of activity occurring in America. As we go forward, I hope people reflect upon the day for what it is. It’s a day we should never repeat. It’s a day that should not be celebrated.”

In an interview with 18 News, Rep. Reed said he still believes former President Donald Trump will influence the Republican party moving forward, as the country prepares for the midterm elections in November.

“President Trump is going to be an influence of the Republican party. That is something I don’t think it you can contest,” Rep. Reed said. “I hope he embraces the policies and the substance of what he brought to the table and listening to that forgotten man and woman that he really truly tapped into.”

However, Rep. Reed criticized the decisiveness in the United States, saying both parties are to blame, but he hopes the former Commander-In-Chief will “tone down the rhetoric”.

“I would hope he would not engage in so much divisiveness that I see coming out of his camp. I would hope he would try to unite the country by taking the first step,” Rep. Reed continued.

Last year, Rep. Reed published an op-ed in The New York Times, calling on Congress to set aside impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump in favor of other options.

In the article, Reed says President Trump “must face justice” for the riot at the Capitol on January 6, but says “the manner in which President Trump and others are held accountable is a difficult question that demands more scrutiny.”

The House article of impeachment introduced Monday accused the president of “Incitement of Insurrection.” In his op-ed, Reed says, “while the president’s words were unwise, intemperate and wrong, they may not qualify as incitement.”

Reed goes on to write, “We cannot and should not support a rushed, divisive action simply because the emotions of the moment demand it. That is not the American way.”

You can read the full text below: