(WIVB) — A source tells ESPN’s Dianna Russini that all Tennessee Titans players tested negative for COVID-19 in the latest round of testing.

Russini tweeted this information on Friday morning.

The Tennessee Titans all tested negative for COVID-19 per source. This is a great step towards getting Tuesdays game played. The Titans are trying to get into their facility by Saturday afternoon. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 9, 2020

Currently, the Buffalo Bills are scheduled to play the Titans on Tuesday after the game was moved from Sunday.

