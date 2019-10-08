Report: Bills Trade WR Zay Jones to Oakland

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones warms up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

According to NFL insider Chris Mortensen, the Bills have traded wide receiver Zay Jones to the Oakland Raiders in exchange for a 2021 5th round pick. This comes a day after the Bills promoted wide receiver Duke Williams to the active roster. Williams out-snapped Jones 51-1 during the Bills 14-7 win over the Titans.

The @Bills have traded WR Zay Jones to @Raiders for 2021 fifth round pick #BillsMafia — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) October 8, 2019

Jones was drafted by the Bills 37th overall in the 2nd round of the 2017 NFL Draft. This season, Jones appeared in all five games for Buffalo, with two starts. The wide receiver had 7 receptions for 69 yards this season.

In his career with the Bills, Jones appeared in 36 games, hauling in 90 receptions for 1,037 yards and 9 touchdowns.