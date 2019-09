BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After three seasons as the manager of the Buffalo Bisons, according to SportsNet, Bobby Meachem will not be returning.

Meachem complied a 197-222 overall record in his three years in Buffalo and guided the Herd to their first winning season since 2014 as the Herd finished with a 71-60 overall mark.

Buffalo has not made the playoffs since 2005.