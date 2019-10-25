Report: New Hocus Pocus movie being developed

(WIVB) — With Halloween coming up soon, we’re learning that a new Hocus Pocus movie is in the works.

According to Deadline, the film is being produced for the new streaming service Disney Plus.

The original movie, which came out in 1993, is about a girl who convinces a new student that an old tale about three witches in Salem, Massachusetts is real. Eventually, the witches begin to wreak havoc in the city while the students try to stop them.

It’s not clear whether any original cast members will be returning for the sequel, or when the movie will be released.