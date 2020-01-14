Report: NY gives more money to federal government than it receives

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new report from the Office of the New York State Comptroller is out, and it shows New York State generates more money for the federal government than it receives.

“For every dollar we’re sending to Washington, we’re getting back about 90 cents,” NYS Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said.

According to a new report from DiNapoli’s office, in the Federal Fiscal Year 2018, New York contributed about $254 billion in federal tax receipts but only received about $227 billion back in federal spending.

“As the state continues to face its own fiscal challenges, one would hope that those number perhaps can improve,” DiNapoli said.” New York is a wealthier state, more wealthy people live here, so perhaps we might always be a donor state to a certain extent, but it would be nice to see if those numbers could work a little bit more in our favor.”

DiNapoli said it will be very important for New Yorkers to fill out their census when the time comes this year. And it doesn’t just have an affect on the number of seats a state has in the House of Representatives.

“Many of the federal aid programs are based on reimbursements that start with the population count,” he explained.