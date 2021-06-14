Report: U.S., Canadian officials will meet Tuesday to talk about reopening the border

(WIVB) – There’s new hope in the push to re-open the U.S. and Canadian border.

Reuters is reporting that officials from both nations are going to meet Tuesday to talk about ways to lift the border restrictions.

Reuters is not expecting any immediate action.

Congressman Brian Higgins has released a statement about this meeting, saying:

“Science tells us that fully vaccinated people pose virtually no risk to transmit or receive COVID-19. In recognition of this, in terms of domestic policy, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised lifting restrictions on vaccinated people. The same policy can and should be extended immediately for vaccinated Americans and Canadians crossing the border. People have not been able to access property they own or see loved ones for over 15 months, and they shouldn’t have to wait any longer. Dialogue between our two nations to coordinate logistics is important, but dialogue is not enough. We need action this week to avoid any further unnecessary blanket extensions.”

Higgins serves as Co-Chair of the Northern Border Caucus and the Canada-US Interparliamentary Group.