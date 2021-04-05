New York Jets trade QB Sam Darnold to Carolina Panthers

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York Jets have traded quarterback Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers, according to multiple media reports.

The deal was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday afternoon and confirmed by the Jets shortly after.

The Jets will receive a 2021 6th round pick, a 2022 2nd round pick, and a 2022 4th round pick in exchange for the 2018 third-overall pick Darnold.

As the Jets starting quarterback for three years, the 23-year-old Darnold was 13-25 with 8,097 passing yards, 45 touchdowns, 39 interceptions, and a 59.8 completion percentage.

Statement from Jets’ GM Joe Douglas: pic.twitter.com/7TreFpVc33 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 5, 2021

The Jets currently hold the 2nd and 23rd overall picks in the 2021 NFL Draft in a quarterback class highlighted by Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, BYU’s Zach Wilson, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance.

New York now has 10 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Official terms of the deal. pic.twitter.com/CgQKltrAwV — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 5, 2021

Carolina parted ways with franchise quarterback Cam Newton prior to last season and started veteran Teddy Bridgewater in 15 games. The Panthers hold the eighth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and likely paid less for a quarterback the same age as this year’s class compared to trading up into the top-four for a quarterback this year.