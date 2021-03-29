Republican candidate for Erie County Sheriff claims his campaign is receiving pushback from county Republicans

(WIVB) – A Republican running for Erie County Sheriff says that his campaign is receiving push-back from the county’s Republican Party.

Steve Felano says that there has been fraud in the race for the sheriff’s office.

He says members of his campaign have been intimidated by people from Republican campaigns.

“Those who have careers in city government or who have family members in Erie County government were told by members affiliated with these campaigns that they should not work on my campaign, that they should not petition for me, or sign petitions because that, very likely, would be very detrimental to their careers,” Felano said during a Monday press conference.



A spokesperson for the Erie County Republican Party is responding to Felano’s comments.

He says “Mr. Felano did not apply for, or participate in the endorsement process of the Republican primary. We will not dignify these outlandish and desperate attention-seeking comments with a response.”