Republican roundtable encourages discourse before special election

(WIVB)–Erie County Republicans gathered in Buffalo Saturday for a Town Hall Meeting.

The Chairman’s Roundtable was held to allow voters to learn more about the upcoming elections.



People who attended were encouraged to ask questions and voice their opinions about Republican candidates, including Chris Jacobs who is running for Congress in the 27th district.

Organizers say that events like this are important to gain support ahead of the special election.

“It’s not only an eight-county race. We’re going to have the entire nation watching us. We’re going to have the White House watching us. We’re going to have President Trump watching us. This is a big race. There’s going to be millions of dollars poured into this race from across the country, and we’re out to win it, and its full speed ahead,” said Karl Simmeth, Erie County Republican Committee Chairman.

Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to hold the special election on April 28, the same day as the Democratic Primary.