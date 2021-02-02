Rescheduling canceled Erie County vaccine appointments will take weeks, health commissioner says

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County officials have started the process of rescheduling 9,300 first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments which were canceled in January. Those appointments would have taken place at the Erie County Point of Distribution sites at ECC North and ECC South between January 18th and January 30th. They were canceled because of a diminishing weekly allotment of doses to the county through the month of January.

“This is probably going to take all of February, and maybe even a little bit longer,” said Dr. Gale Burstein, the Erie County Health Commissioner.

For that reason, it’s unlikely Erie County will begin scheduling appointments for new individuals until at least March.

The county received 1,700 doses on Monday, county officials said. The next clinic is scheduled for Thursday. Those who had a January 18th appointment will be the first to be contacted about rescheduling.

“Once we get through that pool, which will probably take the entire month of February unless we get a big increase in doses, then we will schedule appointments for first-dose clinics for individuals in the 1B category that we are authorized to do,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. “But not until we have doses in hand.”

Category 1B includes essential workers.

The headaches continued Monday night and Tuesday morning for some. Poloncarz said “a glitch in the system” allowed more than 1,100 people to sign up for an appointment that wasn’t available to them.

“The state heard we got 1,700 doses and we were rescheduling our appointments. So they put online first-dose clinics for Erie County,” Poloncarz said, adding the county contacted each of those people to let them know those clinics were only for those who had an appointment canceled and they were not eligible for the clinic.

“We had to do a lot of clean-up because of the system that is in place,” the county executive added.

Vaccinations are also taking place in hospitals, nursing homes, and pharmacies across the state. More than 75,000 people in Erie County, a county with nearly 920,000 residents, have received at least the first-dose of the coronavirus vaccine.