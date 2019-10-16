Research finds link between fathers using marijuana and miscarriages

(WIVB)–An association between fathers using marijuana and miscarriages was revealed, according to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine.

The research was revealed at the society’s 2019 Scientific Congress and Expo.

More than 1,400 couples throughout North America were asked several questions, including marijuana use, using data from the Pregnancy Study Online study.

Researchers say they collected pre-conception data with bi-monthly follow-ups until conception and in different stages once there was a report of pregnancy.

About 10% of the men reported marijuana use, and almost 19% of the couples reported a miscarriage.

Officials from the ASRM say the Adjusted Hazard Ratio for men using marijuana less than once a week was 1.07 and 2.04 for men using it more than once a week.

“There have long been concerns about the impact of marijuana on sperm quality. As the legal landscape changes, it is important that we do more of this kind of research to help us counsel our patients,” said Harris M. Nagler, MD, President of the Society for Male Reproduction and Urology.