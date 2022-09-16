BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Public Service Commission is allowing a crypto mining company to buy a natural gas power plant in North Tonawanda.
The plant runs on fossil fuels and is causing concern among many North Tonawanda residents.
Deborah Gondek, a member of North Tonawanda’s Climate Smart Task Force, and Chris Murawski, Executive Director of the Clean Air Coalition of WNY, joined News 4 at 4 to discuss the plant. Watch the full segment above.
