Residents alarmed over recent violence near UB South

The neighborhood, where the shooting took place on Springville Avenue in Amherst was seemingly quiet Friday morning, a stark difference from just a few hours earlier.

Many neighbors say they heard shots ring out Thursday night.

“I did hear about three to four gunshots at about 10 pm,” Apoov Agarwal UB Student. “I was actually in the bathroom, when I thought my roommate was breaking something in the kitchen, and it was very loud. Then once I got out, he told me that shots had been fired outside. And, by the time we realized, there were ambulances and police cars all over.”

Amherst Police say 31-year old, James Booker III was and killed sometime around 10:17 Thursday night. Amherst Police say the incident is still under investigation.