Residents at an apartment building on Buffalo’s east side say there’s no heat

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Tenants at an apartment building on Buffalo’s east side are fed up because there’s no heat in several parts of the building.

Residents at 1250 Bailey Avenue say they’ve been telling their property manager that there’s no heat throughout the first floor of the building for months, but their request for heat has gone answered.

This is going on at the Monsignor Geary apartments, which is run by the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority. Tenant Sharon Harris reached out to News 4 to say management has been giving them the run around and have not fixed the heat in the building, which she says is broken.

She says if they want to spend time on the first floor, they have to wear their coats and dress warm.

“We used to come down here often, and be in the mornings and have a coffee, we can’t do that either, it’s too cold,” Harris said. “We would come down here to play games, we can’t do that either it’s too cold. And this is not the first year this has been going on. This has been going on for a few years.”

Harris says management told them they need to fill out work orders to get the heat fixed. She says they have filled out numerous orders but still nothing has been done to fix the heat.

The management office was closed Monday when News 4 stopped by the building, and calls to building management have not been returned.