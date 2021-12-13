Residents continue clean up efforts after storm wrecks havoc on neighborhoods along the lakeshore and south towns

HAMBURG N.Y. (WIVB) – Hundreds of residents across Western New York are still without power Monday night after Saturday’s storm, where heavy winds knocked down trees, power lines and damaged homes.

This recent storm wrecked havoc on the homes along the shoreline on Hoover road in Hamburg.

“As we’ve seen the last few years, these storms have been really strong, have a lot of power. Very violent and they’ve been coming through with an alarming amount of frequency. We’re getting one, two very damaging storms a year,” said Hank Kleinfelder who lives in the Hoover Beach neighborhood.

Kleinfelder’s home managed to escape the brunt of Saturday’s storm, but his next door neighbor’s property couldn’t avoid it as easily.

Here’s a look at the damage Saturday’s storm caused to this home along the waterfront in Hoover Beach. The back of the house was torn off.



“The lake storm was so powerful it went over and destroyed the back of the, well you saw, the back of the house. I was lucky. I prepared for it but there’s still a lot of luck involved in that,” he said.

“Our building inspection department will be down to further work with the homeowners to determine the damage and the safety moving back into their residences,” said Hamburg emergency manager Sean Crotty. “Where they go from there is going to be between them, the insurance companies and the contractors they have to hire.”

Crews from the town of Hamburg have been out assessing damage and clearing out tree branches, rocks and sand that piled on people’s property.

“Our highway department has been down here since Saturday night, working with them trying to keep the drains clear so that the water could run off and all day yesterday we were picking up debris and clearing the roadway,” Crotty said.

In the town of Marilla, crews were repairing powers line that were knocked down during the storm on three rod road.

As of Monday night, according to National Grid, power has been restored to 97 percent of its customers in Upstate New York.

“National Grid crews have restored power to 212,000, or 97%, of the nearly 221,000 upstate

New York customers impacted by the severe windstorm that caused significant and widespread

damage across the region over the weekend. The storm brought gusts of up to 80 mph in some

regions and left behind hundreds of broken utility poles, damaged transformers, toppled trees, tree

limbs and downed wires.“