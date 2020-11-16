Residents deal with heavy flooding around old first ward

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Police and fire responded to flooded streets and homes that took on water earlier Sunday.

Most of South Street was flooded, and the area was blocked off while city crews checked the damage and checked on residents to see if they needed assistance or if they experienced flooding in their basements.



James Rogers, who lives a few blocks over on South Park Avenue, is dealing with flooding in his basement. He spent the hours with his family getting the water out.

“Right in the middle of the Bills game my alarm went off and the water came right through my floor. The sink in my basement was three-quarters of the way full. The street was flooded out here so much you couldn’t cross. I called the fire department.”

Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Rinaldo said the city does have NFTA buses on stand by incase they have to evacuate but they haven’t needed to do that.

The storms knocked out power to tens-of-thousands across Western New York with more than 17,000 National Grid and nearly 20,000 NYSEG customers in the dark. The majority of those outages were in Erie County.

