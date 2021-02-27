Residents in 14207 zip code unable to register for COVID vaccine at Delavan-Grider Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– People living in the 14207 zip code aren’t being allowed to sign up for vaccine shots at the Delavan Grider Center.

It’s not one of the ten zip codes that can make appointments.

That zip code covers Black Rock and Riverside.

Buffalo Common Councilman Joe Golombek says that people living in those neighborhoods should not be in the back of the line for the vaccine.

“I have large numbers of poverty, I have large numbers of the immigrant community, I have a large density in the neighborhood, and I think quite honestly somebody dropped the ball by not including us in the top 10.” Buffalo Common Councilman Joseph Golombek, Jr., North District Councilman

Councilman Golombek says he’s working with Assemblyman Bill Conrad and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown to get to the bottom of this problem.