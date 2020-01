Amherst Police are reporting that several homes along Renaissance Drive in Amherst ave been burglarized.

The incidents happened on Dante Court, Covent Garden Lane and Village Pointe Lane. They all happened between January 19th and January 21st.

The burglaries are under investigation. Amherst police officials were not available to comment for the story. Anyone with information is asked to call the Amherst Police Department 689-1340