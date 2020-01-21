Residents Vote for Fredonia to be in “Small Business Revolution”

The clock is ticking. There’s just a few hours left to vote for the Village of Fredonia.

Folks have just until 11 p.m. to vote for one of five small towns selected to be in the next season of the reality television show “Small Business Revolution”.

Vote here — https://www.deluxe.com/small-business-revolution/main-street/season-five/



“I voted and I also invited 111 other people,” said Dan Astry Fredonia. “We have people from California, from South Dakota voting for us, from Florida voting for us, everybody is out, it’s the thing to do, you need to do it.”

If the village wins, then the village will receive the $500,000 for small business revitalization. The other small towns in the running are Benicia California, Spearfish South Dakota, The Dalles Oregon and Livingston Montana.

“I voted, every single day, on all my devices, computers, laptops, ipads, phones,” said Derek Dawson Fredonia. “I think it’s spectacular for, not just Fredonia, but for Chautauqua County get our name out there, we’ve got a lot to offer here in Chautauqua County.”

