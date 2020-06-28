Restaurant owner in Blasdell sticks with take-out only to spend more time with family

BLASDELL N.Y. (WIVB) – In light of the pandemic, a restaurant owner in Blasdell is putting his family first and work second. Bryon Mecozzi, who owns Black Iron Bystro is sticking with take-out only.

Mecozzi has run Black Iron Bystro on South Park Ave. for more that six years. He’s no stranger to the long days and countless hours it takes to manage a restaurant.

When the coronavirus pandemic forced him to provide take-out only, it freed up a lot of time that he’d normally spend at the restaurant. He says because of that he’s formed deeper connections with his 11 year-old son and almost three year-old daughter. He’s not in any rush to give that up.

“The more time I was spending at home the more they grew on me and I grew on them,” he said. “I just want to take a few more weeks to kind of just you know close that chapter as opposed to abruptly going back to work, going back to the grind so to speak.”

Black Iron Bystro opened up for indoor dining for one week after phase three was announced. He says he’s able to continue take-out only in part because of the profits he made during that week.

Mecozzi says he’ll eventually allow people to dine inside, but until then he plans on enjoying the extra time with his family.

Black Iron Bystro will be closed until July 8th. When they do open back up it’ll be on wed-sat from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and for take-out only.

