BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Supporting local businesses is part of the very foundation of Western New York, and this Monday residents have the opportunity to embrace the fall season while celebrating Buffalo’s global food scene during the fall Restaurant Week.

Residents and visitors of the Queen City will have the opportunity to chow down on signature dishes from many of Buffalo’s best restaurants as part of a seven-day celebration organized by Visit Buffalo Niagara.

“It is a way to learn about the different chefs that we have in our community, the different worldwide flavors that we have in our community as well and just expose our residents to truly the fantastic restaurant industry that we have in Erie County,” said Patrick Kaler, President and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara.

Restaurant Week’s fall edition is celebrating its second year and spans from Oct. 23-29. It features fixed menus at various locations, $15 being the lowest, $65 the highest priced entree.

According to a nationwide study by Decision Analyst, 59 percent of Americans are eating out less often than they did a year ago due to cost. This week’s event looks to buck that trend by making going out and trying new restaurants more accessible for the public.

“It gives a breadth of different price points for residents as well as the restaurants to put themselves into. Hopefully, we’re opening some new doors for restaurants, for new audiences, as well as getting our residents to try some new restaurants,” Kaler said.

The Shack in Allentown is one of over 80 establishments that are participating in Restaurant Week, looking to use this opportunity as a bounce board to create a consistent customer base.

“Once people come, they always come back you just got to get them in here to begin with. So, I think that’s a great thing about Restaurant Week. It pushes people to get out,” said Shack owner Richard Tartick.

The Shack’s slogan is “Five-star food at fast food prices,” and to kick off fall fest come Monday they are expanding, unveiling a brand-new dining area for a fancier fair feel.

“I try to make everything very reasonably priced, and I am never trying to get rich but more important to me is nice people and good food,” concluded Tartick.

