Restaurants in lawsuit see uptick in sales after curfew is lifted

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Just a few days after the State Supreme court judge gave more than 90 local restaurants the OK to stay open past 10 o’clock, some restaurant owners say it will take some work to get back to normal.

Last Friday the Supreme Court issued a temporary restraining order, lifting the curfew for establishments involved in the HoganWillig Lawsuit against Governor Andrew Cuomo.

News 4 spoke to Brandon Carr who owns the restaurant The Quarter. He says while his restaurant is allowed to stay open longer, he thinks there’s still a lot of confusion.

“It wasn’t really packed as much as we kind of thought it would be and we’re pretty much attributing that to the fact that a lot of people still thought all the bars are pretty much closed except for a slight few so it’s kind of unfortunate,” he said.

Casa Di Francesca’s is another restaurant that was involved in the lawsuit against the state. The owner Steven Marchione says he almost forgot how valuable those extra view hours are for his business.

“It’s been so long that we’ve been you know kicking people out before 10 and so it’s almost automatic now,” he said. “It felt very good to be like hey wait we can stay open. It was nice.”