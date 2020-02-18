Restaurants offer discounts on their best dishes during Buffalo’s Black Restaurant Week

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – If you’re looking to grab a great bite, the Buffalo Urban League has you covered. More than a dozen restaurants in Buffalo will showcase their diversity, talent and food, including Brothers Takeout Café and Catering in North Buffalo.

The restaurant opened its doors two months ago, co-owner Romone Anderson says this gives them the perfect way to get their name out there.

“Visit the small mom and pop places that sort of been missed, that don’t have commercials, that’s not advertised all over the place,” Anderson said. “I think this is a great opportunity for us.”

This is the third time Black Restaurant Week has been held in Buffalo. Organizers say it grows in popularity year after year.

“To be able to promote, encourage and empower the black owned businesses around Buffalo,” Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals President Mark Glasgow said. “We’re on the right track and that’s what we like to see.”

Thirteen restaurants will offer deals, through Sunday. For more info click here.