Restaurants suing NYS land win in court

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– New York State Supreme Court Justice Henry Nowak has ruled in favor of the restaurants involved in the lawsuit against the state, allowing them to reopen under New York State yellow zone restrictions.

Those tavern and restaurant owners challenged Governor Cuomo, the State Liquor Authority and the County Health Department to come up with the science and data to justify the restrictions the governor initiated.

Attorneys for the tavern owners and the state made their case to Justice Nowak, last Friday, who has ruled the close to 90 tavern and restaurant owners named in the lawsuit can operate under the yellow zone regulations.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a handful of hospitality businesses in Erie County challenging Governor Cuomo to come up with the science, the data, to justify his micro cluster regulations, which they claim violate their Constitutional rights as business owners.

Justice Nowak issued a temporary injunction that allows those named establishments to open with limited seating capacity until 10:00 p.m. but it is not the final answer.

The state can still move to dismiss some or all of the tavern owner’s petition. A hearing is set for January 19.

You can view the full court ruling by clicking here.

Below is a list of restaurants named in the available court document: