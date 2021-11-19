Resurrection Life’s food pantry continues to aid Cheektowaga residents during Thanksgiving

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a crucial time for Resurrection Life’s food pantry volunteers who’ve been working around the clock for Cheektowaga’s working poor residents.

As one of WNY’s largest food pantries, they kicked off their Thanksgiving meal distribution this week in an ongoing effort to continue serving their community.

“We fill the gap by providing emergency food throughout the month,” says food pantry director Kim Reynolds. “Clients can come twice a month to us [and] we provide their meats, their non-perishables, hygiene items, paper items- anything that’s a basic human need.

With almost 40% of Cheektowaga residents teetering along the poverty line and 26% of whom are senior citizens, there are a lot of needs… particularly since the pandemic has not made life easier on those already struggling.

