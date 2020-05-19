Retail businesses on Hertel and Elmwood get ready to reopen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With WNY entering phase one of reopening tomorrow, retail stores have the okay to start curbside or in-store pick up. ​



Phase One of reopening means retail stores including small businesses on Elmwood Avenue would be available for curbside or in store pickup only. Therese Deutschlander, owner of Thin Ice, says even though it’ll be limited interaction with customers she’s excited to start seeing them again in a safe way.



“It’ll be extra nice because we miss our people,” she said. “We opened up brick and mortars because we didn’t want to have an online store- we want to interact with people so even if it’s just a “hey” from the trunk while we’re putting your bag in it’s nice to have sort of a connection again with our customers.”



Deutschlander says she been preparing her store for reopening and that she, and the other businesses in the Elmwood Village, is ready.



“Most businesses on Elmwood figured out take-out, figured out online shopping, figured out curbside pick up and that’s the beauty of small businesses,” she said. “They’ve already been thinking and figuring out what ways they can make this work and it’s nice that can be putting that into practice.”



In North Buffalo, retail businesses along Hertel Avenue are also getting ready to offer pickup options to customers.



“It’s very hopeful, brings a feeling of hopefulness but it also brings a feeling of anxiety just to make sure we get everything right keep everybody safe and can conduct business,” said Lisa Riniolo, who is part of the Hertel Business Association.

She says the HBA is working with small businesses to make sure they follow proper guidelines and social distancing as they begin to reopen.



“We know if things spike up, unfortunately too high that the city can’t control that could pull us backwards and we don’t want to go backwards we want to move forward and out of this,” she said. “Everyone is ready to do what they have to do to conduct business.”