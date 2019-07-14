Retired Sweet Home coach and Buffalo sports legend John Faller passes away

Legendary Sweet Home football coach and former University of Buffalo star John Faller has died.



Faller was inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

He coached the Sweet Home Panthers for 31 seasons, where he racked up a record of 217- 84 and 1 and sits fourth all time in Western New York victories.

Faller led the school in back to back New York State Championships in 2008 and 2009, and eight section 6 championships.



He also started the Sweet Home lacrosse program in 1976, and coached until he retired after the 2017 season.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.