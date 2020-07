TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A retired Town of Tonawanda Police K-9 has died.

K-9 Tank served the TTPD for ten years before his retirement in Jan. 2019, after which he was a full-time family dog with his former partner and handler, Officer Brent Costello.

“There is a little hole in all of our hearts today,” the Town of Tonawanda Police Department said in a death notice posted to their Facebook page on Friday. “Goodbye, good boy!”