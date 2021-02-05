Returning the love: Local bottle and can redemption center helps out local organizations like Buffalo Underdogs Rescue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Underdogs Rescue has helped about 600 dogs find their forever homes in Western New York.

Due to the pandemic, they’re not able to host as many events as they normally do at this time of year- but they’re getting a helping “paw” from a local can and bottle return center.

The rescue group has an account set up with Xtra Dime Back, 1041 Englewood Ave. If you take your recycling there, you have the option to donate the money you get back for the items to Buffalo Underdogs.

“We’ve had an account there for a couple of years, and it makes a big difference with not being able to do some of the events we’d normally do,” Buffalo Underdogs board of directors member Samantha Robinson said. “We love partnering with local Western New York businesses- it really is the city of good neighbors.”

Xtra Dime Back switched to a curbside model when the pandemic struck last year.

All you have to do is drive up to the building, stay in your car, and have staff take in your recycling for you. If you sort it by plastic, can, and glass ahead of time, you can get 10 percent more back, manager Michael Petrus said.

“You can just say that you want to donate your bottles to Buffalo Underdogs,” Petrus said. “You’re helping the environment, and you’re helping a not-for-profit.”

Buffalo Underdogs also hosts some fundraisers at the return center.

“It’s a great organization, and I’m glad we can help them out,” Petrus added.

Buffalo Underdogs is a volunteer-based organization, and they’re always looking for homes to foster dogs.

“There are so many dogs out there, they just deserve a chance,” Robinson said. “They just want love, and they deserve it so much.”

The return center also helps other local organizations. They have a list of fundraising partners on the front of the building- and when customers drop off their items, they can pick an account to donate them to if they wish.

