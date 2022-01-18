Revolver Records bringing in live music, arcade games and cafe in new Williamsville expansion

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Revolver Records has been a mainstay in Western New York for several years.

Music lovers have come to rely on the record store for buying and selling records, now the store is evolving into an entertainment hub.

“I started out basically selling records out of my garage, and from there, I moved on to markets and selling at different places around the city,” said owner Phil Machmer. “I was like a mobile record shop and about six years ago, I settled into my Hertel location.”

Along with the Hertel Avenue location, there’s a location in the Elmwood Village, and a new location at 6840 Transit Rd. in Williamsville, which opened last year.

“This shop is quite a bit bigger. It’s about three times the size of the Elmwood store and four times the size of the Hertel shop,” Machmer said. “We just have a lot more room for records here. There’s a bigger selection.”

When you visit, you can expect, not only a large collection of vinyl, but you’ll find arcade games, books, trading cards, live music performances and a café featuring snacks and at least 140 different soda flavors.

“When I was a kid, I loved going to in store performances at record stores, I always thought that it was really fun,” said Machmer. “We’ve had a few in the past at the other shops, and it’s a really fun experience to have a band play.”

