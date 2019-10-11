Reward money still available for several WNY cases

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) Thousands of dollars in reward money is still being offered by the FBI for information leading to arrests in several local unsolved cases.

A $17,500 reward is offered for information in the August murder of Danielle Cretacci, whose daughters were also shot in the attack inside a home on Ebling Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda.

“In every single crime, the common denominator is someone knows something,” said Maureen Dempsey, public affairs specialist for the Buffalo Office of the FBI. “Someone has information about that crime, whether it’ll be lifestyle or history or locations or what someone was doing a week ago. It’s not even relevant they think to a particular crime, but relevant to an investigation.”

It’s been six months since Badraldeen Elwaseem, 12, was shot while watching TV in his living room on William Street . A $25,000 reward is out for the person who fired that bullet, according to Dempsey. “It may be so trivial to them, like a little piece of information, but this is a pending ongoing case and they should come forward and share what they know.”

Another $25,000 reward exists from July of 2018 when Yvette Johnson and her grandson were both shot on their Grape Street porch. “I believe it was Ms. Johnson’ birthday, celebrating, and people decided to end their lives,” said Dempsey. “Whether they were the target or not it doesn’t matter.”

A $15,000 reward remains for the capture of each of these suspects connected to the robbery of Evans Bank on Niagara Falls Boulevard in the Town of Tonawanda more than 3 years ago. “It was a takeover-style robbery, one of those where we’re always concerned with, where there’s a level of violence,” said Dempsey. “Don’t feel like any information is not relevant. It could be minor, but again, it could be that final thing that corroborates another witness.”

If you have any information about any of these cases, call the FBI at (716) 856-7800.