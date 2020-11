HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – The ribbon is cut on the Athol Springs project site.

It’s located near Hoak’s Restaurant off of Route 5 in Hamburg.

The $8.2 million project to fix up the Lake Erie seawall will protect Route 5 in Hamburg from the water splashing onto it.

On Monday, $150 million of new waterfront development was announced for the Buffalo Outer Harbor. The goal is to connect all the waterfronts in that area in the new future.