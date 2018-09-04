Ribbon cut on new Tapestry Charter elementary school

Inside the new Tapestry Charter elementary school on Great Arrow Avenue students are getting adjusted to their new school and new classrooms, and ready to learn.

“We came to meet the teacher night it’s absolutely gorgeous on the inside,” said Hilary Hudson, parent.

Hundreds of students in kindergarten through the 5th grade will call this 3 story, 60 thousand square foot building their new school.

“It’s got over 25 classrooms, specialty classrooms for our visual and performing arts, we have a dance studio and a music classroom and a theater classroom,” said Eric Klapper, Tapestry Charter School Executive Director.

Klapper says the school is like a community, and school staff take the time to get to know the children and their families.

“We talk about social emotional learning, we talk about character building, we talk about team work, in lower grades here we focus on being kind and empathetic,” said Klapper.

“It’s like a family here, very close knit,” said Hudson.

The elementary school has a new library, computer lab, and a full size gym that will be used by students but also open to the entire community.

“We have dreams of putting together a turf field and 6 lane track out behind the building. We’re excited about that, we’ll be entering into a capital campaign to raise the funds this year,” said Klapper.

For more information about the Tapestry Charter Elementary school, go to https://tapestryschool.org/academic-and-social-programs/k-8/k-8-program/