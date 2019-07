NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– County and state leaders are celebrating the opening of new development that offers living along the Niagara River

A ribbon-cutting was held for the River Road apartment and townhomes complex in North Tonawanda.

A former industrial site was imploded to make way for the $20 million project.

The four-story building has pet-friendly units, with options of one to three bedrooms.

The apartments and townhomes range from $1,600 to $3,100.