Ride for Roswell Registration Underway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) You can now register for the 25th Annual Ride for Roswell.

The ride takes place Saturday, June 27th so it’s still 5 months away. But that didn’t stop dedicated riders from getting up bright and early to train at Canalside, Tuesday.

Over the past 25 years, Mitch Flynn has been helping fight Cancer, one pedal at a time. “My father-in-law passed from Cancer in 1991 and that planted the seed for doing something to help people out,” he said.

The avid cyclist became a member of the Roswell Park Alliance. Soon after he brought his idea to life in 1996.

“The first ride, we had a thousand riders and raised 100-thousand dollars,” said Flynn. Over the years that amount has continued to grow.

This year’s goal is to raise $5.9 million dollars toward Cancer research. It’s something that hits close to home for Roswell patient and team captain, Maryann Salvadore.

“It’s like a miracle that I’m here, that I’m able to do what I’m able to do,” she said. “And it’s a way of giving back we formed the ride for Roswell Team.”

This is Team Salvadore’s tenth ride.

The family friendly event is for all skill levels — with nine routes ranging from 3-100 miles. All proceeds going toward finding a cure.

“It’s not just a bike ride, it’s a weekend celebration of hope,” said Salvadore.

As founder Mitch Flynn refeclts on the progress made the past 25 years, he plans to continue riding ins his father-in-law’s honor.

“I’m sure he would be very happy, proud, hopeful and excited about what’s going on,” said Flynn.

Routes fill up fast, so the sooner you register the better. You can sign up here.