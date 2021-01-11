Riviera Theatre announces more rescheduled dates for 2021

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Riviera Theatre has rescheduled some additional shows in 2021.

Patrons should hold onto their tickets for the shows, since they will be valid for the new dates.

According to a press release from the theater, conflicts will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis once the theater box office operations resume.

The rescheduled dates are as follows:

John Ford Coley & Terry Sylvester: Newest Date: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 7:00PM

Travis Tritt: Newest Date: Sunday, October 3, 2021, 7:00PM

Phil Naro Band Newest Date: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 8:00PM