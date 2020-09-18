Riviera Theatre calls on Gov. Cuomo to lift ban on live music venues

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A local theater is calling on the governor to lift his ban on live music venues.

The Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda is putting together its own safety plan to reopen, including 50 percent capacity, social distancing, and hand sanitizing stations throughout the venue.

Executive director David Fillenwarth says if they don’t open soon, they could be in trouble.

“We’re having a press conference because we’re a little worried,” Fillenwarth said. “And talking to other directors from other theaters, they’re worried too. This is no longer a “wait and see”- we need to act immediately. To give you an answer on where we are, I don’t want to find out.”

The theater is hoping to have a live concert next weekend if they get the okay from the state.