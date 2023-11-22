BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There will be several road closures in Buffalo during Thursday morning’s annual Turkey Trot.

Road closures begin at 8:30 a.m. The race starts at 9 a.m. on Delaware Avenue near Tacoma Avenue in North Buffalo. Delaware from Tacoma southbound to Church Street, Church from Delaware to Franklin Street, and Franklin from Church to West Huron Street will be closed.

Drivers who are not attending the race are encouraged to avoid the area.

Roads will re-open at 11:30 a.m.