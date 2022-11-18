BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Not long after Midnight, the Skyway was shut down in both directions due to the winter storm hitting western New York. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the closure on Twitter.

This is the elevated stretch of Route 5 from I-190 to Route 179.

CLOSINGS | See our full list of closures across WNY here.

Thursday night at 9 p.m., a travel ban took effect in all of Erie County. It will be in effect until further notice.

Currently, lake-effect snow warnings are in effect (or soon to be in effect) across much of western New York, and some areas could see more than two feet of snow.

4WARN FORECAST | See the latest weather alerts here.