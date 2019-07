TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canal Fest is coming soon, and that means there will be a number of street closures in Tonawanda.

The closures start Friday at 5 p.m. and will remain in effect until Monday:

Here is where you’ll find them:

Renaissance Bridge (Main St. ) to North Tonawanda

Niagara St. from Seymour to Main St.

Main St. from Adam to Niagara St.

Also, the Metro bus kiosk at Main and Niagara will be relocated to Broad St. across from the Eldredge Club (17 Broad St.).