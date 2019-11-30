Robbers ride off in UTVs after business break-in in Depew

DEPEW N.Y. (WIVB) – A motorcycle and repair shop in Depew got an unpleasant surprise during small business Saturday. The owner says the shop was broken into early Saturday morning, and some valuable merchandise was taken.

The owners of DE Twincam Performance Inc. showed up to their business to see that the front window was smashed, and equipment was taken out their shop.

“Just a small business trying to make it,” Owner Dave Esford said. “We all, it doesn’t matter if you work for someone or you own a business we all have the fun money spending season and it’s just a tragedy that this had to happen.”

Esford says the burglary most likely happened between 1 and 2 a.m. He says it appears about 5 to 8 people came into his shop, and stole 6 recreational vehicles, including 4 UTVs. He says he believes the group drove the vehicles out the front window, shattering it.

He says police did recover two of the UTVs after they ran out of gas.

No arrests have been made at this time and police are still investigating.

The owner says the place had cameras and a security system but that it appears to have been tampered with but everything in his shop is secure again.