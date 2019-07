AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A robbery turned into a police chase through Amherst and Buffalo Tuesday night.

Police say just after 8 p.m., a robbery at the Boulevard Mall was reported.

They say Shaun Connors and Vanessa Armstead, both 30, took off in a car.

The suspects crashed into another car in Buffalo on E. Ferry St. near Leslie.

After another chase, police arrested Connors and Armstead. Charges are pending.

No one was hurt.