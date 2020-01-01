Robert Restaino sworn in as new Niagara Falls mayor

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Niagara Falls is ringing in the new year with a new mayor.
Robert Restaino was sworn in as the city’s new mayor on Wednesday morning.
He succeeds Paul Dyster, who decided not to run for a fourth term.
