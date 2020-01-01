Robert Restaino sworn in as new Niagara Falls mayor

News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Niagara Falls is ringing in the new year with a new mayor.

Robert Restaino was sworn in as the city’s new mayor on Wednesday morning.

He succeeds Paul Dyster, who decided not to run for a fourth term.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss